Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wit LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,324. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $237.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
