Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 3,515 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 462,016 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $180.38. 214,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,547. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.