Fifth Third Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.5% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 718.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.86. The stock had a trading volume of 221,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,914. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $131.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

