Fifth Third Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.54. 48,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,396. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.78 and a 200 day moving average of $200.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $175.70 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

