Fifth Third Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,360,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 520,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,967. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

