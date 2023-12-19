Fifth Third Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,431,000 after buying an additional 207,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,052.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.45. 58,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,825. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $206.24 and a 12-month high of $271.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

