Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,772.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.81. 580,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,066. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $278.42. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.35.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

