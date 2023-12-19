Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.82. 749,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

