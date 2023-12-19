Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,436. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $213.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.