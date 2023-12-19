Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.27. 613,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,132. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.46.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

