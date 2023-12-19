Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. 2,286,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,066. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.