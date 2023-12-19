Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $14.85 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,125 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.21% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $14,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 502,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,709. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

