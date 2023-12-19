Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $3.21 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.66. 46,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,799. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

