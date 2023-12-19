Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 679,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,666. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

