Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $4.77 Million Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IGV traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $404.58. The stock had a trading volume of 602,192 shares. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.