Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after purchasing an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,932,000 after purchasing an additional 565,067 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,370,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.02. 592,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,900. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $84.82 and a one year high of $102.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average of $96.25.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

