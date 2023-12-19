Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $173.69. 275,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.82 and its 200-day moving average is $160.06. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $141.44 and a one year high of $173.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

