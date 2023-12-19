Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after buying an additional 1,032,843 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,309,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after buying an additional 137,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,778,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,492,000 after buying an additional 148,825 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 346,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,190,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,040,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter.

SPGP stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,079. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $98.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.87.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

