Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $5.91 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.77. 24,504,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,348,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $200.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

