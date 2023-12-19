Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,325. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

