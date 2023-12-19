Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,734 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. 4,465,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,354,097. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

