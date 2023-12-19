Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $8.04 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,775 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. 13,037,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,582,106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

