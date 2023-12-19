Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $8.08 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 152,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after purchasing an additional 151,772 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock traded up $5.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $506.50. 253,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,161. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $508.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

