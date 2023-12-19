Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $74.95. 184,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.