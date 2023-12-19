Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34,400.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,871. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $91.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

