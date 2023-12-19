Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 300.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,183 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.11% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 315.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 119,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

PAVE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.07. 549,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

