Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 1,246 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.57. 7,719,529 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

