Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 1,753 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 290,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.40. 102,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,259. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

