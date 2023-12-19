Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 35,924 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,924 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 5.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.59% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $46,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at about $548,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 91.7% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 230,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,565. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.