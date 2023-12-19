Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 4,666 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up 0.9% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,917,000 after buying an additional 6,691,163 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12,614.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,785,000 after buying an additional 1,556,066 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth about $74,562,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 74.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,485,000 after buying an additional 861,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,919,000 after buying an additional 395,351 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.12. 189,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,629. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

