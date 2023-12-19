Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 60,746 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 660,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after buying an additional 320,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.39. 2,441,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,849,258. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

