Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 860 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,753. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

