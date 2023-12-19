Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,591 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.35. 296,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,595. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

