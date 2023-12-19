Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. 366,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,359. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

