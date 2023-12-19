Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,288 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $176,555,000. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,413,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,300 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,983,000 after buying an additional 725,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,943,000 after buying an additional 582,040 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $77.19. 10,917,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,515,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

