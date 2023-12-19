Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,970,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,209 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,496,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after acquiring an additional 376,561 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,104,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SJNK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.10. 1,353,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.