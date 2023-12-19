Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 13,565 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,565 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,493,000 after buying an additional 1,117,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.11. 484,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,808. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $107.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

