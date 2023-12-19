Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 1,460 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $105.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,616. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.78. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $105.34.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

