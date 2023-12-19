Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 1,567 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $110.18. 9,341,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,320,859. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.88. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

