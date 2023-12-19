Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 1,679 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $122.52. 240,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,374. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $122.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.71.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

