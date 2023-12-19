Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 21,560 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,560 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $20,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after buying an additional 1,633,810 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.01. 653,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,142. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

