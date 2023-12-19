Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 3,760 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.49. 544,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

