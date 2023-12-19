Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 4,203 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,265 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.20.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.