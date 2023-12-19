Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,349,000 after buying an additional 82,153 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $827,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 348,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,180. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

