Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 52 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.52. 179,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,782. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $484.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $443.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

