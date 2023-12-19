Fifth Third Securities Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 158.9% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,175,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.32. The stock had a trading volume of 557,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,437. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.41. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

