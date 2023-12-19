Fifth Third Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,829 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Silver Trust worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.03. 8,487,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,100,197. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $23.94.
About iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
