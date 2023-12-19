Fifth Third Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,829 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Silver Trust worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.03. 8,487,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,100,197. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.