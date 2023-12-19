First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys 224 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Mills were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 17.9% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 185,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 798,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average is $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

