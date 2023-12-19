First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $16.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $812.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $688.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.85. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.