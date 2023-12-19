First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after buying an additional 193,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GLD traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.32. 1,989,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,330,514. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $166.06 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

